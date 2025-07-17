LIVE TV
  Sawan 2025: 7 Simple Steps to Make Protein-Packed Rice Cakes at Home

Check how to create high-protein rice cakes at home with this easy 7-step guide, perfect for gym enthusiasts seeking a nutritious, customizable snack.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Sawan 2025: 7 Simple Steps to Make Protein-Packed Rice Cakes at Home - Photo Gallery
1/7

Prepare Your Ingredients

Prepare plain rice cakes, your favorite protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butter (almond), a mushy banana, and if desired, chia seeds or honey toppings.

2/7

Mix the Protein Base

In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt and your desired protein powder until the mixture is smooth and well mixed.

3/7

Spread Nut Butter

Evenly spread a thin layer of peanut or almond butter on every rice cake for added flavor and healthy fats.

4/7

Add the Protein Mixture

Spread the prepared protein yogurt mixture over the nut butter layer, covering it evenly over the rice cake.

5/7

Slice a Banana

Peel and slice a banana that is ripe banana, then place the slices over the protein layer for added sweetness and nutrients.

6/7

Add Optional Toppings

It is optional to sprinkle with chia seeds, granola, or drizzle with honey for added flavor, texture, and nutrition.

7/7

Serve Immediately

Serve your protein-rich rice cakes immediately after making so that they retain their fresh taste and best texture.

