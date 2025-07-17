Sawan 2025: 7 Simple Steps to Make Protein-Packed Rice Cakes at Home
Check how to create high-protein rice cakes at home with this easy 7-step guide, perfect for gym enthusiasts seeking a nutritious, customizable snack.
Prepare Your Ingredients
Prepare plain rice cakes, your favorite protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butter (almond), a mushy banana, and if desired, chia seeds or honey toppings.
Mix the Protein Base
In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt and your desired protein powder until the mixture is smooth and well mixed.
Spread Nut Butter
Evenly spread a thin layer of peanut or almond butter on every rice cake for added flavor and healthy fats.
Add the Protein Mixture
Spread the prepared protein yogurt mixture over the nut butter layer, covering it evenly over the rice cake.
Slice a Banana
Peel and slice a banana that is ripe banana, then place the slices over the protein layer for added sweetness and nutrients.
Add Optional Toppings
It is optional to sprinkle with chia seeds, granola, or drizzle with honey for added flavor, texture, and nutrition.
Serve Immediately
Serve your protein-rich rice cakes immediately after making so that they retain their fresh taste and best texture.