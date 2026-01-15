LIVE TV
  • Makeup Techniques for Different Face Shapes: Complete Guide to Contouring, Highlighting, and Enhancing Natural Beauty

Makeup Techniques for Different Face Shapes: Complete Guide to Contouring, Highlighting, and Enhancing Natural Beauty

Every face is unique, and understanding your face shape can help you apply makeup that enhances your natural beauty. From contouring to highlighting, the right techniques can make your features stand out and balance your proportions. Here’s a guide on makeup techniques for different face shapes.

Published: January 15, 2026 14:10:15 IST
Oval Face Makeup Techniques
1/6
Oval Face Makeup Techniques

Oval Face Makeup Techniques

Oval faces are considered the most balanced and versatile. Contouring is optional but can enhance cheekbones. Focus on highlighting the center of the forehead, under the eyes, and the chin. Soft blush on the apples of the cheeks adds a natural glow. Avoid heavy contouring on the jawline as it can disrupt the natural symmetry.

Round Face Makeup Techniques
2/6

Round Face Makeup Techniques

Round faces benefit from contouring to add dimension and create the illusion of length. Apply contour along the sides of the forehead, under the cheekbones, and along the jawline. Highlight the center of the face and the tops of the cheekbones. Blush should be slightly angled upward to lift the face.

Square Face Makeup Techniques
3/6

Square Face Makeup Techniques

Square faces have a strong jawline and broad forehead. Soften angles with contouring along the jawline and temples. Highlight the center of the forehead, under the eyes, and the chin to create balance. Blush should follow the contour line for a subtle lift. Avoid heavy contour on the center of the jaw as it may make the face look harsher.

Heart Shaped Face Makeup Techniques
4/6

Heart Shaped Face Makeup Techniques

Heart-shaped faces have a wider forehead and narrower chin. Contour the sides of the forehead and temples to reduce width. Highlight under the eyes and along the chin to draw attention downward. Apply blush on the outer cheeks to balance the face. Focus on softening the forehead rather than sharpening the chin.

Long/Oblong Face Makeup Techniques
5/6

Long/Oblong Face Makeup Techniques

Long faces need makeup to create the illusion of width. Contour along the top of the forehead and the bottom of the chin. Highlight the center of the face to keep it from looking too long. Blush should be applied horizontally on the cheeks to add width. Avoid vertical lines which can elongate the face further.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. Results may vary based on individual face shapes and features

