  • Malavika Mohanan Turns Up The Heat: The Raja Saab Actress’ Bold Looks Set The Internet On Fire

Malavika Mohanan Turns Up The Heat: The Raja Saab Actress’ Bold Looks Set The Internet On Fire

The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy, and Malavika Mohanan, a multi-faceted Indian actress, are the Telugu film debut and the role of Bhairavi, respectively, which is next to the sweaty anticipation of the movie with Prabhas in one of the films of 2026.

Published By: Published: January 8, 2026 08:51:03 IST
Telugu Debut
1/6
Telugu Debut

Telugu Debut

The Raja Saab marks Malavika’s official debut in the Telugu film industry (Tollywood). While she has worked in several other languages, she has expressed that debuting opposite a star like Prabhas feels like "destiny."

Her Role as Bhairavi
2/6
Her Role as Bhairavi

Her Role as Bhairavi

In the film, she plays a character named Bhairavi. She has described the role as "vibrant," involving a mix of comedy, action, and dance sequences, allowing her to showcase multiple "avatars" in a single movie.

A "Substantial" Character
3/6
A "Substantial" Character

A "Substantial" Character

Unlike many big-budget films where female leads have limited screen time, Malavika has noted that director Maruthi has given her a role with significant depth and several key scenes that were instrumental in her deciding to sign the project.

Genre & Collaboration
4/6
Genre & Collaboration

Genre & Collaboration

The film is a high-budget horror-comedy (set for release on January 9, 2026). Malavika joins an ensemble cast that includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and veterans like Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani.

On-Set Chemistry
5/6
On-Set Chemistry

On-Set Chemistry

During promotions, she shared anecdotes about working with Prabhas, famously mentioning his hospitality and his habit of bringing delicious home-cooked biryani to the sets for the entire cast.

Rising Pan-India Presence
6/6
Rising Pan-India Presence

Rising Pan-India Presence

Before The Raja Saab, Malavika was already well-known for her work in Tamil cinema (opposite Vijay in Master and Rajinikanth in Petta), Malayalam films (Christy), and her critically acclaimed performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds.

