Malavika Mohanan Turns Up The Heat: The Raja Saab Actress’ Bold Looks Set The Internet On Fire

Malavika Mohanan: The Raja Saab Actress
Telugu Debut
The Raja Saab marks Malavika’s official debut in the Telugu film industry (Tollywood). While she has worked in several other languages, she has expressed that debuting opposite a star like Prabhas feels like "destiny."
Her Role as Bhairavi
In the film, she plays a character named Bhairavi. She has described the role as "vibrant," involving a mix of comedy, action, and dance sequences, allowing her to showcase multiple "avatars" in a single movie.
A "Substantial" Character
Unlike many big-budget films where female leads have limited screen time, Malavika has noted that director Maruthi has given her a role with significant depth and several key scenes that were instrumental in her deciding to sign the project.
Genre & Collaboration
The film is a high-budget horror-comedy (set for release on January 9, 2026). Malavika joins an ensemble cast that includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and veterans like Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani.
On-Set Chemistry
During promotions, she shared anecdotes about working with Prabhas, famously mentioning his hospitality and his habit of bringing delicious home-cooked biryani to the sets for the entire cast.
Rising Pan-India Presence
Before The Raja Saab, Malavika was already well-known for her work in Tamil cinema (opposite Vijay in Master and Rajinikanth in Petta), Malayalam films (Christy), and her critically acclaimed performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds.