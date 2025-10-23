Malayalam OTT Release This Week: Lokah Chapter 1, Mirage to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Malayalam OTT Release: The Malayalam film circuit is rolling out fresh releases this week across major OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of stories. From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Mirage, Malayalam OTT releases promise entertainment for every mood.
Here’s a list of OTT releases this week streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.
Lokah Chapter 1
Lokah Chapter 1 has been released on the OTT platform JioHotstar on 20th October 2025. The story revolves around a young woman who arrives in Bengaluru with a daring mission in mind. Her neighbour unmasked the mystery about her, which led to dramatic twists. The cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel.
Mirage
Mirage, the psychological thriller, has been released on Sony Liv on 19th September 2025. Featuring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurli, and Deepak Parambol in lead roles, the movie tells the story of a man who is killed in a train accident. The investigation took a suspenseful turn when an investigative journalist, a cop, and a goon started looking for a hard disk that carries many secrets.
Shakthi Thirumagan
Shakthi Thirumagan is all set to release on 24th October 2025 on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The stroy shows an orphan whose mother died in a brutal murder in 1989. To expose and punish the people behind his mother’s murder, he enters politics and business. The cast includes Vijay Antony, Sunil Kripalani, Trupthi Ravindra, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chndrasekhar, and Cell Murugan.
Pharma
Pharam is going to release on 24th October 2025 on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The show is inspired by true stories, showing a young medical representative trying to manage the pressures of the pharmaceutical industry and juggling between sales targets and corporate life. Nivin Pauly, Rajat Kapur, and Narain are in the lead roles.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources and official announcements. OTT release dates, platforms, and details are subject to change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check the respective streaming platforms for the latest updates and availability.