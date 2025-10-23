Malayalam OTT Release This Week: Lokah Chapter 1, Mirage to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Mirage

Mirage, the psychological thriller, has been released on Sony Liv on 19th September 2025. Featuring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurli, and Deepak Parambol in lead roles, the movie tells the story of a man who is killed in a train accident. The investigation took a suspenseful turn when an investigative journalist, a cop, and a goon started looking for a hard disk that carries many secrets.