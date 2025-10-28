Malayalam OTT Release This Week: Lokah, Mirage, Imbam to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Malayalam OTT Release: The Malayalam film circuit is rolling out fresh releases this week across major OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of stories. From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Mirage, and Imbam Malayalam OTT releases promise entertainment for every mood.
Here’s a list of OTT releases this week streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.
Lokah Chapter 1
Lokah Chapter 1 is going to be released on the OTT platform JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. The story revolves around a young woman who arrives in Bengaluru with a daring mission in mind. Her neighbour unmasked the mystery about her, which led to dramatic twists. The cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel.
Mirage
Mirage has already been released on the OTT platform SonyLiv on October 23, 2025. The psychological thriller tells the story of a man who is killed in a train accident. The investigation took a suspenseful turn when an investigative journalist, a cop, and a goon started looking for a hard disc that carries many secrets. The movie features Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurli, and Deepak Parambol in lead roles.
Imbam
Imbam began streaming on the OTT platform SUN Nxt on October 17, 2025. The story follows a young cartoonist who gets attached to an old publishing house and hires a female proofreader there. But their relationship soon turned into a subtle romantic relationship. The cast members are Meera Vasudevan, Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, and more.
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali started streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on October 17, 2025. The movie shows the story of a young man whose fairytale wedding turned into a horrific memory when he was falsely accused of domestic abuse and dowry harassment by his wife. The stars are Asif Ali, Sidharth Bharathan, Sreeja Das, Shreya Rukmini, Harisree Ashokan, and more.
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam has started streaming on Manorama Max on October 03, 2025. The movie features a student leader who faces an unexpected rivalry when a new transfer student arrives. It explores the theme of friendship, romance, drama, and rivalry. The cast includes Anjana Prakash, Sooraj Sun, Shabareesh Varma, and more.
