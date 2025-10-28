Malayalam OTT Release This Week: Lokah, Mirage, Imbam to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Mirage

Mirage has already been released on the OTT platform SonyLiv on October 23, 2025. The psychological thriller tells the story of a man who is killed in a train accident. The investigation took a suspenseful turn when an investigative journalist, a cop, and a goon started looking for a hard disc that carries many secrets. The movie features Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurli, and Deepak Parambol in lead roles.