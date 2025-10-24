LIVE TV
  Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: 7 Unseen SEMI-NUDE Photoshoot That Stun the Whole Bollywood Industry

Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: 7 Unseen SEMI-NUDE Photoshoot That Stun the Whole Bollywood Industry

Mallika Sherawat, one of Bollywood’s most fearless and glamorous divas, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her breaking stereotypes and pushing boundaries with her bold on-screen presence, Mallika has also turned heads with her stunning photoshoots over the years. From sizzling magazine covers to iconic bikini shoots, her confidence and charms have always made headlines.  

October 24, 2025 | 12:55 AM IST
Mallika Sherawat Hot Photoshoot
1/9

Mallika Sherawat Hot Photoshoot

On her special day, let’s revisit 7 of Mallika Sherawat hot and bold photoshoots that still stun the Bollywood industry the most.

Mallika Sherawat in Multicolored Bikini
2/9

Mallika Sherawat in Multicolored Bikini

Mallika Sherawat stuns in a multicolored bikini with a halter neckline. She paired it with a matching button and nude makeup.

Mallika Sherawat in Black & White Bikini
3/9

Mallika Sherawat in Black & White Bikini

Mallika Sherawat looks screaming hot in a white bikini with black print. Her bikini top features a halter neckline and multiple strips around the waistline.

Mallika Sherawat in White Bralette
4/9

Mallika Sherawat in White Bralette

Mallika Sherawat goes bold with a white bralette top with a plunging neckline and sleek straps. She paired it with a silver ruffle mini skirt.

Mallika Sherawat in Leather Bodysuit
5/9

Mallika Sherawat in Leather Bodysuit

Mallika Sherawat looks sexy in a black leather bodysuit. Her outfit features a deep neckline and bold cutouts around the waistline.

Mallika Sherawat in Hot Red Bikini
6/9

Mallika Sherawat in Hot Red Bikini

Mallika Sherawat looks glamorous in a hot red bikini with a matching bottom. She opts for a minimal makeup and no jewellery look.

Mallika Sherawat in Bright Yellow Bralette
7/9

Mallika Sherawat in Bright Yellow Bralette

Mallika Sherawat looks bold in a yellow bralette with a deep V neckline. She paired it with a floral print sarong and a white shirt.

Mallika Sherawat in Yellow Bikini
8/9

Mallika Sherawat in Yellow Bikini

Mallika Sherawat turns heads in a yellow bikini with a halter and deep V neckline. She pairs it with a matching bottom featuring side knots.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All images and references used are sourced from publicly available media and social platforms. We respect the privacy and dignity of all individuals mentioned. No intention to objectify, offend, or sensationalize content. Viewer discretion is advised.

