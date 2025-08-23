LIVE TV
  Mallika Sherawat Bold Photoshoots 2025: 7 Hottest Sexy Looks That Went Viral

Mallika Sherawat Bold Photoshoots 2025: 7 Hottest Sexy Looks That Went Viral

Mallika Sherawat is aging like a fine wine, as her stunning looks and sexy body prove. She has always pushed the limits of fashion and style, leaving fans mesmerized with her boldest and most daring photoshoots. Here are 7 of her hottest, most talked-about looks that prove why she remains one of Bollywood’s boldest divas.

By: Last Updated: August 23, 2025 | 1:11 AM IST
Mallika Sherawat in Leather Cut-Out Dress

Mallika Sherawat looks screaming hot in a black leather outfit featuring a halter neck and cutout around the waistline. Her toned and structured body makes her more stunning.

Mallika Sherawat in Printed Bratette

Mallika Sherawat looks bold yet effortlessly sexy in a printed halter neck white bralette with white crisscross mini shorts.

Mallika Sherawat in Boho Bikini

Mallika Sherawat is giving boho vibes in a multicoloured bikini featuring a halter neck. Her ensemble complements her curves perfectly.

Mallika Sherawat in Neon Orange Swimwear

Mallika Sherawat turns the heat up in neon orange swimwear with thin straps. She accessorizes it with pearly hoops, a necklace, and a bracelet.

Mallika Sherawat in White Corset

Mallika Sherawat looks stunning and bold in a white laced corset top with matching under. Her structured waistline and sleek legs are worth the inspiration.

Mallika Sherawat in Golden Skirt Blouse

Mallika Sherawat looks beautiful in a golden blouse with a matching flare skirt. She accessorizes it with a big chunky statement necklace.

Mallika Sherawat in Comfy Bralette

Mallika Sherawat looks comfy yet modern in a grey bralette top. She paired it with a chic floral pink mini short.

Disclaimer

This photo gallery features bold and daring photoshoots of Mallika Sherawat for entertainment purposes only. All images and content belong to their respective owners. Viewer discretion is advised.

