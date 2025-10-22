Malti Chahar Bigg Boss 19: Age, Career & Personal Details Exposed! Know More
Malti Chahar is an Indian actress and model. She is known for her fearless attitude and bold moves inside the house. Her outspoken personality is creating drama and chaos on the show. Here’s everything you need to know about Malti Chahar:
Who is Malti Chahar?
Malti Chahar was born on November 15, 1990. She is the daughter of retired Air Force officer Lokendra Singh Chahr and homemaker Pushpa Chahr. She graduated in Software Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.
Malti Chahar Career
She was the finalist at Femina Miss India 2014 and awarded Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014. She appeared in the 2018 Bollywood film Genius. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram, creating professional and lifestyle content.
Bigg Boss 19 wildcard entry
She entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on October 5, 2025, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her entry stirred mixed reactions among housemates and fans alike.
Bigg Boss 19 controversies
Malti mocked Nehal's appearance and clothing choices, sparking backlash from viewers. She accused Tanya of faking her 'sanskari' image. Also, she engaged in a heated argument with Farrhana, leading to further division in the house.
Personal Life
Malti Chahar's family is very supportive, especially her father. She is an avid traveler and painter, often sharing her experiences on social media.
Fashion sense
She is known for her bold and iconic fashion choices on the show. She regularly updates her Instagram with personal insights and behind-the-scenes moments.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.