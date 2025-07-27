Mandala Murders Web Series Cast: Names, Roles and Behind-The-Scene Facts
Mandala murders is a dark, psychological crime thriller created by Gopi Puthran who also wrote Mardaani 2. The series blends cult elements, mystery and emotional depth. Here is a list of all the lead cast members in Mandala Murders:
Vaani Kapoor as Rea Thomas
Vani plays a no nonsense CIB officer investigating the ritual killings in Charandaspur. Her character is emotionally complex and driven by justice but haunted by personal trauma. This marks her ott debut.
Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Vikram Singh
He is known for his role in Gullak. He is playing a disgrace telecom in mandala murders. Vikram is forced to confront his past and hometown demons. He adds a vulnerable masculinity to the psychological thriller narrative.
Surveen Chawala in a Political Power Role
Her character is elegant and mysterious and is deeply connected to the town's power structure. First time she shared screen space with Vaani in a crime-thriller genre.
Shriya Pilgaonkar in a Mysterious Role
She portrays someone ideologically and emotionally torn. Her character is part of the cult's hidden history. She is also known for her role in Mirzapur and Taaza khabar.
Raghubir Yadav as a Local Insider
Raghuveer acts as a respected village elder who is tied to the ancient ritual believes. He foreshadows and offers clues that shape the investigation.
Jameel Khan in a Shadowy Role
He plays a figure either in local leadership or law enforcement. He is a potential link to the cover-up in the cult murders. He was previously seen in serious roles like Gullak and Gangs of Wasseypur.
Strong Supporting Cast
Rahul Bagga, Monica Chaudhari and Siddhant Kapoor take on crucial supporting roles. Their characters aid or obstruct the main investigation. Each actor plays a part in the complex web of cult influence, powerplay and suspicion.
