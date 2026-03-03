Mandana Karimi’s Bold Life: Age, Career, Net Worth, Secret Affairs, Controversies and Shocking Revelations
Mandana Karimi is an actress and model known for her bold personality and Bollywood appearances. She has gained attention for her style, talent and candid life making headlines with her career, controversies, and shocking revelations.
Age and Early Life
Date of Birth: 19 May 1988
Age: 37 years old
Birth Place: Tehran, Iran
Mandana Karimi was born in Tehran, Iran, and later moved to India to pursue her dreams in modeling and acting.
Net Worth & Lifestyle
As of early 2026, Iranian-born actress, model, and former Bigg Boss 9 finalist Mandana Karimi has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹10–12 crore (approx. $1.2–$1.5 million USD). Her wealth is derived from her modeling career, appearances in Bollywood films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, reality TV, and brand endorsements
Secret Affairs & Relationships
Mandana Karimi revealed on Lock Upp that she was in a 1.5-year live-in relationship with a filmmaker who backed out after she became pregnant, forcing her to undergo an abortion. She clarified rumors about his identity and also shared that her previous marriage to businessman Gaurav Gupta ended in divorce amid allegations of domestic violence, leaving fans and co-contestants emotional.
Controversies
In October 2018, Karimi accused Umesh Ghadge the director of Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 of sexual harassment. She had also accused director Sajid Khan of sexual harassment at the time and expressed her intention to quit Bollywood after Khan appeared as contestant on Bigg Boss 16 in 2022.
Shocking Revelations
Secret Affair and Abortion (2022): During her time on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, Mandana revealed she had a secret relationship with a "well-known director" who is considered an "idol to many" and champions women's rights. She stated they planned a pregnancy, but when it happened, the director backed out, forcing her to have an abortion.
"Operation Sindoor" Controversy (2025): She faced intense social media backlash for sharing a post regarding "Operation Sindoor" and made a comment about India's actions, which led to users telling her to "go back to her country". She later defended her right to express her views, though she deleted the post.
Hospitalization (2025): In late 2025, she shared that she was hospitalized due to severe exhaustion, stress, and dehydration.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. All details about Mandana Karimi, including her personal life, career, and controversies, are based on publicly available information and media reports. Efforts have been made to present accurate information, and it is not intended to infringe on privacy or spread rumors.