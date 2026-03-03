Mandana Karimi’s Bold Life: Age, Career, Net Worth, Secret Affairs, Controversies and Shocking Revelations

Shocking Revelations

Secret Affair and Abortion (2022): During her time on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, Mandana revealed she had a secret relationship with a "well-known director" who is considered an "idol to many" and champions women's rights. She stated they planned a pregnancy, but when it happened, the director backed out, forcing her to have an abortion.

"Operation Sindoor" Controversy (2025): She faced intense social media backlash for sharing a post regarding "Operation Sindoor" and made a comment about India's actions, which led to users telling her to "go back to her country". She later defended her right to express her views, though she deleted the post.

Hospitalization (2025): In late 2025, she shared that she was hospitalized due to severe exhaustion, stress, and dehydration.