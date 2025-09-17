Mangalsutra Latest Design: 5 Elegant Styles This October 2025
Here are a few of the latest mangalsutra designs that beautifully blend tradition with modern elegance. From infinity pendants and floral patterns to sparkling curved motifs and diamond-studded circles, these stylish mangalsutras redefine timeless charm. Each piece combines black beads with gold, crystals, and contemporary detailing, perfect for today’s modern bride.
Infinity designer mangalsutra
This mangalsutra has black beads with an infinity gold pendant, which is studded with crystals and small floral love designs.
Ancient style mangalsutra
This elegant mangalsutra set has double black bead strands, a sparkling curved pendant, and matching earrings with leaf-like designs.
Circular pendant mangalsutra
This mangalsutra has a black bead-and-gold chain with three circles studded with diamonds lined up in a chic, contemporary manner.
Round stone set of mangalsutra
This mangalsutra set consists of a black bead chain with a round, stone-studded pendant and spherical earrings for sparkle.
Stylish three stone pendant mangalsutra
This mangalsutra has one strand of gold and black beads and one round diamond-studded pendant with diamonds at the center.