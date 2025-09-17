LIVE TV
Mangalsutra Latest Design: 5 Elegant Styles This October 2025

Here are a few of the latest mangalsutra designs that beautifully blend tradition with modern elegance. From infinity pendants and floral patterns to sparkling curved motifs and diamond-studded circles, these stylish mangalsutras redefine timeless charm. Each piece combines black beads with gold, crystals, and contemporary detailing, perfect for today’s modern bride.

September 17, 2025
Infinity designer mangalsutra
1/5

Infinity designer mangalsutra

This mangalsutra has black beads with an infinity gold pendant, which is studded with crystals and small floral love designs.

Ancient style mangalsutra
2/5

Ancient style mangalsutra

This elegant mangalsutra set has double black bead strands, a sparkling curved pendant, and matching earrings with leaf-like designs.

Circular pendant mangalsutra
3/5

Circular pendant mangalsutra

This mangalsutra has a black bead-and-gold chain with three circles studded with diamonds lined up in a chic, contemporary manner.

Round stone set of mangalsutra
4/5

Round stone set of mangalsutra

This mangalsutra set consists of a black bead chain with a round, stone-studded pendant and spherical earrings for sparkle.

Stylish three stone pendant mangalsutra
5/5

Stylish three stone pendant mangalsutra

This mangalsutra has one strand of gold and black beads and one round diamond-studded pendant with diamonds at the center.

