Mango Shake vs Banana Shake: Which Is Better For Healthy Weight Gain?
Mango and banana shakes are the ultimate desi classics that taste like dessert in a glass. If you’re dreaming of a creamy, tasty way to gain healthy weight, you are not alone! Both these shakes taste amazing, but which one should be your go-to for real gains and flavor? Let’s see all the details!
Calorie Density
Mango shake has around 250-300+ calories with milk and sugar but banana shake has roughly 150-200 calories per serving. Mango shake is more calorie dense.
Nutritional value
Mango shake is high in vitamin A and C while banana shake is rich in vitamin B6 and potassium. Both are nutrient rich, but banana offers more daily essential minerals.
Sugar content
Mango shake contains more natural fructose which may end up spiking sugar levels. Banana shake has balanced natural sugars and fewer spikes. For controlled sugar intake, banana shake wins.
Digestion
Mango shake can feel heavy if taken in large amounts whereas banana shake is light and soothing for the stomach. Banana shake is better for easy digestion and drink on a daily basis.
Seasonal availability
Mango shake is only available during summer. Banana shake is easily available all year-round. Banana shake is more practical for consistency in weight gain.
Customization potential
Mango shake works with nuts, ice cream or just cream. Banana shake pairs great with peanut butter, oats and protein powder. Baban shake is more versatile and offers healthy customization options.
Weight gain efficiency
Mango shake has higher calories and leads to quicker weight gain (great for bulking). Banana shake is slower but better for lean mass. If you want a balanced gain, prefer banana shake, if you want fast bulk, go for mango shake instead!
