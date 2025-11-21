LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Manika Vishwakarma Miss Universe 2025: India’s Real Winner Goes Viral | Fans Say She Deserved The Crown

Manika Vishwakarma Miss Universe 2025: India’s Real Winner Goes Viral | Fans Say She Deserved The Crown

Manika Vishwakarma has taken over the internet after her explosive Miss Universe 2025 presence. Fans are calling her the real winner thanks to her viral walk, queen-level confidence, and global hype. Her Miss Universe journey has sparked massive buzz, with people asking how she stole the entire spotlight without the crown. From Manika’s age to upcoming movies, here’s everything you need to know about Miss Universe 2025 India.

By: Last Updated: November 21, 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Miss Universe 2025 India Manika Vishwakarma
1/7

Miss Universe 2025 India Manika Vishwakarma

India's Manika Vishwakarma became the unexpected global favorite, making the Miss Universe 2025 stage her own. Her walk and desi confidence made audiences scream "THIS is the real winner".

Manika Vishwakarma Age
2/7

Manika Vishwakarma Age

Manika Vishwakarma is 22 years old as of 2025. She comes from a humble, grounded background.

Manika Vishwakarma Career
3/7

Manika Vishwakarma Career

Before the pageant world, she was already known for her modelling gigs and strong ramp presence. She has worked with emerging Indian designers and creators.

Viral Miss Universe 2025 Answer That Shocked Judges
4/7

Viral Miss Universe 2025 Answer That Shocked Judges

Her final answer about women leading with empathy and ambition became the most replayed clip of the night. Judges praised her clarity, composure and emotional intelligence.

Manika Vishwakarma Movies
5/7

Manika Vishwakarma Movies

Post-Miss Universe 2025, Manika is already being approached for OTT and Bollywood projects. Her fanbase is pushing the hashtag #ManikaDebutWhen, making her one of 2025's most demanded faces.

Manika Vishwakarma: India's True Crowned Heart
6/7

Manika Vishwakarma: India's True Crowned Heart

Even though Mexico grabbed the title, Manika became the people's winner- especially across India and Southeast Asia. Her fan army is celebrating her as the next Indian global icon in the making.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS