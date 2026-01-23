LIVE TV
  • Manipur to Maharashtra: What Republic Day 2026 Tableaux At Parade Will Look Like | Photos

Republic Day 2026 celebrations are ready to bring the biggest dose of patriotism and culture to Kartavya Path, and the first sneak peek of the parade tableaux is already grabbing attention. From Manipur to Maharashtra, the stunning floats and performers are showcasing India’s diversity with colourful costumes, energetic dance performances, and powerful themes, making fans even more excited for what the grand 26 January 2026 parade will look like.

Published: January 23, 2026 16:03:01 IST
Manipur Tableaux Artists Steal The Spotlight
1/5
Manipur Tableaux Artists Steal The Spotlight

Manipur’s performers were seen in traditional looks during the press preview. The visuals showed artists posing and preparing for their showcase.

Maharashtra Performers Bring Power-Packed Energy
2/5

Maharashtra Performers Bring Power-Packed Energy

Maharashtra’s tableaux performers were also captured during the preview. The group looked fully ready with coordinated presentation.

Tableaux Artists Dance During Republic Day Preview
3/5

Tableaux Artists Dance During Republic Day Preview

Many tableaux teams were seen dancing for the press preview. The pictures showed colourful costumes and celebration vibes.

Full Dress, Makeup And Grand Detailing On Display
4/5

Full Dress, Makeup And Grand Detailing On Display

Artists were spotted in full dress and makeup during the preview event. The styling and prep looked detailed and parade-ready.

Madhya Pradesh Highlights Cultural Heritage
5/5

Madhya Pradesh Highlights Cultural Heritage

Madhya Pradesh artists displayed their cultural heritage through the tableaux. Their outfits and overall look reflected traditional identity.

Tags:

