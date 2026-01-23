Manipur to Maharashtra: What Republic Day 2026 Tableaux At Parade Will Look Like | Photos

Republic Day 2026 celebrations are ready to bring the biggest dose of patriotism and culture to Kartavya Path, and the first sneak peek of the parade tableaux is already grabbing attention. From Manipur to Maharashtra, the stunning floats and performers are showcasing India’s diversity with colourful costumes, energetic dance performances, and powerful themes, making fans even more excited for what the grand 26 January 2026 parade will look like.