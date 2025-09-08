LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mannu Kya Karegga Releasing Soon: Meet Saachi Bindra, The Sexy Lead Actress

Mannu Kya Karegga Releasing Soon: Meet Saachi Bindra, The Sexy Lead Actress

Who is Saachi Bindra? She is a rising star in Bollywood cinema, expected to gain millions of followers after the release of her first Hindi film! Here is everything you need to know about Saachi Bindra:

By: Last Updated: September 8, 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Saachi Bindra?
1/5

Who is Saachi Bindra?

Saachi Bindra is a fresh face making her big-screen debut with the upcoming romantic-comedy film " Mannu Kya Karegga". This film will be released on September 12, 2025 in theatres. Her on screen presence is captivating as she effortlessly brings characters to life with her stunning acting skills.

Where Does Saachi Bindra Come From?
2/5

Where Does Saachi Bindra Come From?

Saachi was born and raised in Mumbai. She have already worked in "Hai Junoon" a show on Jio Hotstar. She holds a degree in Mass Communication from jai Hind College.

Saachi's role in Mannu Kya Karegga
3/5

Saachi's role in Mannu Kya Karegga

Saachi plays the lead actress role in this film. She first meets Mannu at college and finds him irritating. But, her relationship with Mannu pushes him to be mature and grow up.

Saachi's versatility
4/5

Saachi's versatility

Saachi's ability to transition between intense dramas and romantic comedies showcases her incredible range as an actress.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS