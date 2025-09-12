Manoj Bajpayee: Who is Shabana Raza? Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Who Once Worked With Ajay Devgn & Hrithik Roshan

Manoj Bajpayee is winning the hearts of his fans with his iconic role in ‘Inspector Zende’ streaming on Netflix. After facing struggles and rejections, he established a space in the Hindi film industry. However, the actor recently revealed that his wife, Shabana Raza, finds this surprising and calls his long-lasting career in the industry nothing short of a miracle. But do you know who Shabana Raza is or if she is related to acting? Let’s take a dive into her Bollywood career journey.