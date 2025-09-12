Manoj Bajpayee: Who is Shabana Raza? Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Who Once Worked With Ajay Devgn & Hrithik Roshan
Manoj Bajpayee is winning the hearts of his fans with his iconic role in ‘Inspector Zende’ streaming on Netflix. After facing struggles and rejections, he established a space in the Hindi film industry. However, the actor recently revealed that his wife, Shabana Raza, finds this surprising and calls his long-lasting career in the industry nothing short of a miracle. But do you know who Shabana Raza is or if she is related to acting? Let’s take a dive into her Bollywood career journey.
Manoj Bajpayee Wife Shabana Raza Early Life
Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Shabana Raza, was born on 18 April 1975. When she stepped into the film industry, she was popularly known by her screen name, Neha, in the early times of her career.
Shabana Raza's Debut Movie
Manoj Bajpayee’s wife, Shabana Raza, made her acting debut with Kareeb alongside Bobby Deol in 1998. Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed the movie and it became a hit of that time.
Shabana Raza’s Movies
Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife, Shabana Raza, worked in movies including Hogi Pyar ki Jeet opposite Ajay Devgn in 1999, Fiza opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000, Rahul and Aatma in 2001.
Shabana Raza Married Life
Shabana Raza met actor Manoj Bajpayee after the release of her movie Kareeb and started dating each other. The couple tied the knot in April 2006 in a private ceremony. Manoj and Shabana celebrated the birth of their daughter, Ava Nayla Bajpayee, in 2011.
Shabana Raza Comments on Manoj Bajpayee’s Career
Manoj Bajpayee shared with Bollywood Bubble that his wife's take on his 32-year career, saying she once called it a miracle that he’s still thriving in an industry where many struggle, despite taking risks with unconventional films.