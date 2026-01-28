LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning ajit pawar death news ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar Iran warning
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sex-Talking Chatbots for Minors? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg IGNORED Safety Alerts Many Times

Sex-Talking Chatbots for Minors? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg IGNORED Safety Alerts Many Times

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing explosive allegations after a court filing claimed he personally blocked safety curbs on AI chatbots interacting with minors. The filing alleges that AI chatbots were allowed to engage in sexual or romantic conversations with underage users, despite internal warnings. What’s more shocking? Meta’s own safety teams reportedly raised red flags and were allegedly ignored. Here’s everything you need to know about this case.

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 12:20:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Meta AI Chatbots: Received safety warnings
1/6
Sex-Talking Chatbots for Minors? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg IGNORED Safety Alerts Many Times

Meta AI Chatbots: Received safety warnings

Internal Meta documents claim child safety teams warned that AI chatbots could engage in romantic or sexual roleplay with under 18 users. These warnings reportedly escalated to senior leadership, including Zuckerberg.

You Might Be Interested In
Meta AI Child Safety Norms
2/6

Meta AI Child Safety Norms

Safety staff allegedly suggested banning adults from creating chatbots that could interact romantically with minors. The filing claims Zuckerberg declined to approve these stricter safeguards.

Meta AI 'Sexualising Minors'
3/6

Meta AI 'Sexualising Minors'

Meta's internal communication reportedly warned that such chatbots interactions risked sexualising children. Senior safety executives urged stronger limits, citing ethical and reputational risks.

You Might Be Interested In
Meta Disputes the Allegations
4/6

Meta Disputes the Allegations

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the claims rely on selective information and that Zuckerberg supported appropriate limits. The company maintains it never intentionally allowed explicit AI interactions with minors.

Meta AI Restrictions: What happens now?
5/6

Meta AI Restrictions: What happens now?

Following public backlash and regulatory pressure, Meta has removed teen access to AI chatbot companions globally. The feature is now being redesigned with additional safety controls, according to the company.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on court filings and reports by international media outlets. The claims mentioned are allegations and have not been proven in court. Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have denied wrongdoing, and the matter is currently under legal consideration. Readers are advised to view the information as part of an ongoing legal process, not as established fact.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS