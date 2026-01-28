Sex-Talking Chatbots for Minors? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg IGNORED Safety Alerts Many Times
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing explosive allegations after a court filing claimed he personally blocked safety curbs on AI chatbots interacting with minors. The filing alleges that AI chatbots were allowed to engage in sexual or romantic conversations with underage users, despite internal warnings. What’s more shocking? Meta’s own safety teams reportedly raised red flags and were allegedly ignored. Here’s everything you need to know about this case.
Meta AI Chatbots: Received safety warnings
Internal Meta documents claim child safety teams warned that AI chatbots could engage in romantic or sexual roleplay with under 18 users. These warnings reportedly escalated to senior leadership, including Zuckerberg.
Meta AI Child Safety Norms
Safety staff allegedly suggested banning adults from creating chatbots that could interact romantically with minors. The filing claims Zuckerberg declined to approve these stricter safeguards.
Meta AI 'Sexualising Minors'
Meta's internal communication reportedly warned that such chatbots interactions risked sexualising children. Senior safety executives urged stronger limits, citing ethical and reputational risks.
Meta Disputes the Allegations
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the claims rely on selective information and that Zuckerberg supported appropriate limits. The company maintains it never intentionally allowed explicit AI interactions with minors.
Meta AI Restrictions: What happens now?
Following public backlash and regulatory pressure, Meta has removed teen access to AI chatbot companions globally. The feature is now being redesigned with additional safety controls, according to the company.
Disclaimer
This article is based on court filings and reports by international media outlets. The claims mentioned are allegations and have not been proven in court. Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have denied wrongdoing, and the matter is currently under legal consideration. Readers are advised to view the information as part of an ongoing legal process, not as established fact.