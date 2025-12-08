Maruti Suzuki Car Offers Over Rs 2 Lakh Discounts in December 2025 on Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Baleno, and More

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Discount

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the country’s biggest carmaker, is available with benefits of up to Rs 70,000 this December 2025. The petrol manual variants of the Baleno are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 55,000, while the automatic versions get benefits of up to Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Baleno models equipped with two airbags can be availed with the highest offer of up to Rs 70,000 this month.