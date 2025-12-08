Maruti Suzuki Car Offers Over Rs 2 Lakh Discounts in December 2025 on Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Baleno, and More
Maruti Suzuki Car Offers: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out massive year-end benefits for buyers, offering discounts of over Rs 2.15 lakh across several popular models this December 2025. From premium offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Maruti Suzuki Jimny to best-selling favourites such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Maruti Suzuki XL6, customers can expect hefty cash discounts, exchange bonuses and festive corporate benefits.
Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts
Here’s a look at the Maruti Suzuki cars' benefits, which you can avail in December 2025.
Which Maruti Suzuki Cars Are on Discount
Maruti Suzuki's popular models include Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Maruti Suzuki XL6 offer massive discounts.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Discount
Maruti Suzuki Ignis is also offering attractive discounts this December 2025. Buyers of the automatic variants can avail discounts of up to Rs 60,000, while the manual versions come with even higher benefits, reaching up to Rs 80,000 this month.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Discount
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is receiving the biggest offer this month, with total benefits reaching Rs 2.15 lakh, including up to Rs 1 lakh in cash discount, along with an additional Rs 1.15 lakh available through scrappage or exchange bonuses.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Discount
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the country’s biggest carmaker, is available with benefits of up to Rs 70,000 this December 2025. The petrol manual variants of the Baleno are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 55,000, while the automatic versions get benefits of up to Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Baleno models equipped with two airbags can be availed with the highest offer of up to Rs 70,000 this month.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discount
Maruti Suzuki Jimny, regarded as one of the most capable off-road SUVs in India, is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh this December. The discount is offered as a flat cash benefit across all variants of the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Discount
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also available with attractive offers this December, with the highest benefits offered on the turbo variants. The turbo-petrol models come with total savings of up to Rs 88,000, which includes the Velocity accessories package valued at Rs 43,000. Meanwhile, the standard petrol variants receive benefits of up to Rs 35,000, and the CNG trims can be purchased with discounts of up to Rs 30,000.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Discount
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has discounted its premium sedan, but dealers with remaining stock are offering discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh on all variants this December 2025. The Ciaz, despite no longer being in production, continues to rival models like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in its segment.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Discount
Maruti Suzuki XL6, the premium six-seater version of the Ertiga, is also being offered with savings of up to Rs 60,000 this month. In December 2025, the petrol variants come with benefits reaching Rs 50,000. The XL6 is currently priced between Rs 11,52 lakh and Rs 14,48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Disclaimer
Discounts and offers mentioned above may vary based on location, dealership availability, and stock. All figures are based on reports and may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki showroom for the most accurate and updated offer details.