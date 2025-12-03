(All pictures and information are taken from publicly available sources.)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5-Star Safety, 33.73 km/kg Mileage & Sunroof; Is This India’s Best Sedan Yet?
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be one of India’s favourite compact sedans, and its fourth-generation model, launched in November 2024, has only strengthened its popularity. With a striking design, advanced safety features, segment-best mileage, and modern technology, the new Dzire offers a complete package for daily commuters and family car buyers alike. It stands out as the first Maruti Suzuki model to earn a 5-star rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in its segment. Add to that a sunroof, 360-degree camera, and efficient Z-Series engine, and the Dzire becomes a top contender in its class.
5-Star Safety Leadership
-First Maruti Suzuki model with 5-star Global NCAP & Bharat NCAP ratings.
-Six airbags standard across all variants.
-Equipped with ESC, hill hold, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, and rear parking sensors.
Premium Technology Features
-360-degree HD camera on top trims for easier parking and narrow-space maneuvering.
-9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.
-Wireless phone charger included in top variants.
Added Comfort & Convenience
-Comes with a single-pane electric sunroof- a first for the Dzire.
-Enhanced cabin comfort and improved user-friendly interface.
Proven Reliability & Popularity
-Launched in November 2024, quickly became a top-selling sedan in India.
-Offers strong build quality, stable structure, and trusted Maruti Suzuki ownership experience.
High-Efficiency Engine Options
Powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine.
Mileage: 25.71 km/l (AMT petrol) and 33.73 km/kg (CNG) as per ARAI.