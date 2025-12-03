Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5-Star Safety, 33.73 km/kg Mileage & Sunroof; Is This India’s Best Sedan Yet?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be one of India’s favourite compact sedans, and its fourth-generation model, launched in November 2024, has only strengthened its popularity. With a striking design, advanced safety features, segment-best mileage, and modern technology, the new Dzire offers a complete package for daily commuters and family car buyers alike. It stands out as the first Maruti Suzuki model to earn a 5-star rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in its segment. Add to that a sunroof, 360-degree camera, and efficient Z-Series engine, and the Dzire becomes a top contender in its class.

(All pictures and information are taken from publicly available sources.)