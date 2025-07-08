LIVE TV
Mastering In Interior Design: Innovative Ideas To Make Your Home Stylish, Functional, and Cozy

Using mirrors to reflect light opens up rooms, while statement walls and layered rugs add personality and texture. Open shelving keeps areas organized and airy, and gallery walls provide a creative way to showcase art and memories, making any space feel warm and stylish. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Use mirrors to reflect light

Mirrors amplify natural light by reflecting it around the room, making small or dark spaces feel bigger and brighter.

Add a statement wall

A statement wall with bold paint, wallpaper, or textured materials instantly draws attention and sets the tone for the room.

Layer rugs for texture

Layering rugs it different sizes, patterns, and textures adds warmth and dimension to a room.

Mix modern and vintage pieces

Combining sleek modern furniture with vintage or antique items creates a balanced and electric look.

Use plants as decor

Adding plants introduces natural beauty and freshness to any room. They soften hard lines and bring a calming, lively Vibe to your home.

Open shelving in kitchens or living rooms

Open shelves offer practical storage while allowing you to showcase beautiful dishes, booked, or decor items.

Gallery wall arrangement

A gallery wall featuring a collection of arts, photos, or printed personalize your space and created a striking visual focal point.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

