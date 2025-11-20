Mastiii 4 CBFC Cuts “Animal Sex”: Deleted Scenes, A Certificate & OTT Release Date Revealed!
Mastiii 4, releasing tomorrow (21 November 2025) is already facing backlash! The CBFC has ordered multiple cuts before its big theatrical release, leaving fans shocked as several scenes were deleted to tone down the adult-comedy content. From OTT Release date to censored visuals, here’s everything you need to know about Mastiii 4.
Mastiii 4 Animal Humping Visuals Removed
The CBFC made the makers delete a 9 second "top angle animal humping" shot. This was part of the board's demand to tone down bold visuals.
Mastiii 4 Deleted Scene
In addition to the above, about 30 seconds of close-up shots of human faces were shortened.
Muted Dialogues of Mastiii 4
CBFC asked to modify or mute 6 dialogues. Specific words replaced: "behen" (sister) was changed; "item" was substituted in another dialogue.
Mastiii 4 Rating
After making these edits, the CBFC granted Mastiii 4 an "A" certificate (Adult only) on 17 November 2025.
Mastiii 4 OTT Release
Mastiii 4 will stream on ZEE5 after its cinema release, giving fans an easier way to watch the adult-comedy without cuts. The OTT premiere is set for 16 January 2026, making it one of the first big adult comedies to drop in the new year.
Disclaimer
The information above is based on publicly available reports, censor board listings, and media coverage. Final OTT dates, cuts, and certification details may vary depending on official announcements by the filmmakers, CBFC, and streaming platforms.