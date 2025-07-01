Maternity Fitness Tips by Celebrities: Bollywood and Hollywood Moms That Stayed Fit During Pregnancy

- Home>
Maternity fitness is no longer just a personal routine, it’s a movement. Celebrities are now openly showinh their fitness journeys often with certified trainers and medical guidance. This visibility promotes the idea that staying active can help improve mood, reduce back pain and prepare the body for labor. Here are some celebrities that have inspired many during their pregnancies.
Deepika Padukone
Embraced a private but wellness-centered lifestyle, reportedly doing breathwork, prenatal yoga and light training under expert care.
Anushka Sharma
Gained attention for a headstand in her third trimester (under supervision). Her routine involved yoga, clean eating, and deep mental relaxation practices.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
She did prenatal yoga, walked daily and worked with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Her post pregnancy return to fitness was equally inspiring. She also authored a book promoting balanced workouts during pregnancy.
Alia Bhatt
Focusing on postnatal recovery with strength training yoga and mindful movement, her approach promoted body kindness and gradual healing.
Beyoncé
During her twin pregnancy, Beyoncé emphasized rest, meditation and gentle workouts. Postmortum, she worked hard to regain strength for her Coachella performance inspiring millions through her Homecoming documentary.
Rihanna
Redefined pregnancy fashion and body positivity. While she did not post workout videos, she showed confidence, movement and wellness through dancing, performances and public appearances while pregnant.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi stayed active on her Pennsylvania farm during pregnancy by walking, horseback riding and doing low impact exercises. She also practiced body positivity by not rushing post baby workouts.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Do not make any dietary changes without consulting a doctor especially if you are pregnant or undergoing some disease.