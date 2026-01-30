Mayasabha Actress Divya Dutta Personal Details OUT: Age, Affairs, Husband & Latest News
Divya Dutta is back in headlines, and this time it’s not just about her acting but her bold personal choices. From turning down marriage norms to delivering unforgettable performances, she continues to surprise fans. Her recent throwback revelation about an awkward intimate scene with Irrfan Khan has reignited curiosity. Here’s everything you need to know about Mayasabha lead actress Divya Dutta.
Divya Dutta Age
Divya Dutta was born on 25 September 1977. She is 48 years old as of 2026.
Divya Dutta Affairs
Divya Dutta has often spoken about valuing self-love and independence over societal pressure to marry. She was once engaged to Lt. Commander Sandeep Shergill around 2005, but the engagement eventually ended.
Divya Dutta Husband
Divya Dutta is not married yet. the broken engagement remained her only publicly known long-term commitment. She has repeatedly stated she is content being single and focused on personal growth.
Divya Dutta Movies
She appeared in notable films like Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Badlapur, and Chalk N Duster. She has also been active on OTT with character-driven performances and special appearances.
Divya Dutta Latest News
Divya Dutta recently shared that she has chosen to remain single and is comfortable with her decision.
