Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home
Medicinal plants don’t require much space or effort. From soothing aloe vera to immunity boosting tulsi, here are 7 medicinal plants you can grow at home to naturally stay healthy.
Tulsi
Tulsi is a holy plant which grows best in sunlight with daily watering. It helps in immunity boost, stress relief, cough relief and cold healing.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera soothes burns, improve digestion and helps in hydration of skin. It grows with minimal water and bright indirect sunlight.
Mint (Pudina)
It helps in aiding digestion, release of headaches and cools the body. It grows best and moist soil with partial sunlight.
Neem
It grows best outdoors in full sunlight and requires space. It helps in purifying blood, acts as antibacterial and treats skin conditions.
Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta)
It is good for hair health, digestion and diabetes control. It grows best in pots with lots of sunlight and regular watering.
Ginger (Adrak)
It reduces nausea, anti-inflammatory and boosts immunity. It grows best in containers or shady spots.
Turmeric (Haldi)
It is a powerful antioxidant which is helpful in healing wounds and is anti inflammatory. It grows best in warm climate.
