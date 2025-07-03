Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More

Medicinal plants don’t require much space or effort. From soothing aloe vera to immunity boosting tulsi, here are 7 medicinal plants you can grow at home to naturally stay healthy.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
1/7

Tulsi

Tulsi is a holy plant which grows best in sunlight with daily watering. It helps in immunity boost, stress relief, cough relief and cold healing.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
2/7

Aloe vera

Aloe vera soothes burns, improve digestion and helps in hydration of skin. It grows with minimal water and bright indirect sunlight.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
3/7

Mint (Pudina)

It helps in aiding digestion, release of headaches and cools the body. It grows best and moist soil with partial sunlight.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
4/7

Neem

It grows best outdoors in full sunlight and requires space. It helps in purifying blood, acts as antibacterial and treats skin conditions.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
5/7

Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta)

It is good for hair health, digestion and diabetes control. It grows best in pots with lots of sunlight and regular watering.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
6/7

Ginger (Adrak)

It reduces nausea, anti-inflammatory and boosts immunity. It grows best in containers or shady spots.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image
7/7

Turmeric (Haldi)

It is a powerful antioxidant which is helpful in healing wounds and is anti inflammatory. It grows best in warm climate.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Medicinal Plants One Must Have At Home; Tap to Know More - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?