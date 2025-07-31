Meet 8 Indian Batsmen Who’ve Conquered The Oval With Test Centuries
The Oval ground in London is very big and old cricket ground. Playing here is not easy because pitch help bowler and ball swing too much. But some India batsman play very good here and make big runs.
Some famous player like Sachin and Kohli not score century here. But other Indian batsman do very well in this ground. Here names of all Indian players who make hundred at Oval.
Sunil Gavaskar – 221 in 1979
Gavaskar make 221 run in 1979 match. He bat for long time more than 8 hour. India try to chase 438 but they stop on 429 for 8. Gavaskar inning is one of best inning in Test history for India.
Ravi Shastri – 187 in 1990
Shastri score 187 run in 1990 match. He open the batting and stay for 9 hour on pitch. He help India to make 606 run. It was his best batting in Test cricket.
Kapil Dev – 110 in 1990
Kapil also make century in same match. He bat at number 8 and make 110 in just 142 ball. He hit 16 four. He play fast and give strong total to team.
Rahul Dravid – 217 in 2002 and 146* in 2011
Dravid score 217 in 2002. He bat for long time and help India save match. In 2011 he make 146 not out. He was only batsman who fight in that match. India lose but Dravid play strong.
Anil Kumble – 110* in 2007
Kumble make his first and only Test century in 2007. He bat at number 8 and score 110 not out. He also take 5 wicket in match. He got man of the match for all-round play.
KL Rahul – 149 in 2018
Rahul make 149 run in 2018 match. India chasing big target 464. He bat good but India lose. He hit 20 four and 1 six. He try to save match with long batting.
Rishabh Pant – 114 in 2018
Pant also score hundred in same match with Rahul. He make 114 in 146 ball. He hit many big shot, 15 four and 4 six. He and Rahul make big partnership of 204 run.
Rohit Sharma – 127 in 2021
Rohit score 127 in 2021 Oval match. It was his first century outside India. He play slow and careful. He hit 14 four and 1 six. His batting help India to win match by 157 run.