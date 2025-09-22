Meet Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal, Check Inside The Love Story
Laila Faisal, a London-educated fashion entrepreneur and founder of the luxury label Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, has gained attention as the rumored girlfriend of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. With a background in psychology and fashion from King’s College and the University of the Arts London, Laila has built a global perspective and blended Indian textiles with modern silhouettes in her brand. Rumors about their relationship sparked after Laila publicly praised Abhishek’s record-breaking 135-run innings in a T20I match. She was often seen supporting him at IPL and international matches, sometimes alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal, reinforcing her connection to his inner circle. Laila’s Instagram had more than 32.8K followers before she made it private amid the dating speculations. Hailing from a Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, she embodies the new-age Indian woman who balances tradition, entrepreneurship, and creativity, emerging as a notable figure in both fashion and cricket pop culture.
London-Educated Fashion Prodigy
Laila Faisal had done her studies in psychology and fashion in London. She has gained global exposure before entering India’s luxury fashion industry.
Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal DesignsFounder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs
She was one of the founders of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, which combined traditional Indian fabric with more modern silhouettes for most clients who were conscious about fashion in the country.
Buzzing Rumours With Abhishek Sharma
Rumors about her and Abhishek started after she reposted his great feat of 135 runs in a T20I innings on her stories.
Social Media Influence
With her Instagram fame of 32.8K plus, Laila, before going private, used to share a lot of tips regarding fashion along with some not-so-subtle hints about relationships.
Seen Supporting Abhishek Live
The fans even caught her supporting Abhishek live in the IPL and international matches, with his sister Komal lurking somewhere nearby.
A Fashion Entrepreneur With Global Exposure
London internships with Malan Breton and Rocky Star taught Laila the necessary design skills to move forward with a luxury brand of her own.
Family Roots and Early Life
Born and brought up in a Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila had her childhood geared with entrepreneurial ambitions, which gave her a creative and business outlook.
Private Life Sparks Curiosity
According to sources, the whole speculation about her dating Abhishek Sharma started doing the rounds after Laila changed her Instagram profile to private.
Redefining New-Age Indian Women
She is all that an independent, modern Indian woman embodies; balancing tradition, creativity, and entrepreneurship, thus setting a trend in the fashion and slowly restoring an evolving celebrity culture.
Becoming a Household Name
As “Abhishek Sharma's girlfriend” trends online, Laila Faisal rises as a fashion icon and cricket’s newest cultural fascination.