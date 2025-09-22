Meet Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal, Check Inside The Love Story

Laila Faisal, a London-educated fashion entrepreneur and founder of the luxury label Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, has gained attention as the rumored girlfriend of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. With a background in psychology and fashion from King’s College and the University of the Arts London, Laila has built a global perspective and blended Indian textiles with modern silhouettes in her brand. Rumors about their relationship sparked after Laila publicly praised Abhishek’s record-breaking 135-run innings in a T20I match. She was often seen supporting him at IPL and international matches, sometimes alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal, reinforcing her connection to his inner circle. Laila’s Instagram had more than 32.8K followers before she made it private amid the dating speculations. Hailing from a Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, she embodies the new-age Indian woman who balances tradition, entrepreneurship, and creativity, emerging as a notable figure in both fashion and cricket pop culture.