Meet Aneet Padda – Bollywood’s New “National Crush”
Aneet Padda is one of the most promising new faces in the Indian entertainment industry, capturing attention with her talent, charm and screen presence. Hailing from Amritsar and a graduate from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College, she began her journey through advertisements and minor film roles before making a mark in the Amazon Prime web series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ (2024). However, it was her lead role in the YRF musical romance Saiyaara (2025) that truly launched her into the spotlight. With a natural flair for acting ana a relatable persona, Aneet is becoming Bollywood’s new favourite.
Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda, born October 2002 in Amritsar, Punjab, has swiftly risen from a DU humanities graduate to one of the most talked-about fresh faces in Indian entertainment. After completing her schooling at Spring Dale and earning her degree from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting.
Salaam Venky (2022)
Aneet began with modelling and commercials during her teenage years in Mumbai. Her first on-screen appearance came as an extra in Salaam Venky (2022), sharing the screen with Kajol
Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024)
She stepped into the limelight playing Roohi Ahuja in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry, alongside veterans like Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen. Her performance was well-received for its authenticity and emotional depth.
Saiyaara (2025)
Her real breakout role came as the lead in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, opposite debutant Ahaan Panday. The film released on July 18, 2025, earning critical praise and smashing Day 1 box office records—₹20 crore across India—with her performance being widely lauded