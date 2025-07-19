Meet Aneet Padda – Bollywood’s New “National Crush”

Aneet Padda is one of the most promising new faces in the Indian entertainment industry, capturing attention with her talent, charm and screen presence. Hailing from Amritsar and a graduate from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College, she began her journey through advertisements and minor film roles before making a mark in the Amazon Prime web series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ (2024). However, it was her lead role in the YRF musical romance Saiyaara (2025) that truly launched her into the spotlight. With a natural flair for acting ana a relatable persona, Aneet is becoming Bollywood’s new favourite.