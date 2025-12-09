Meet Anil Ambani’s Sons: Jai Anmol Ambani, Jai Anshul Ambani, Daughter In Law Khrisha Shah; Know Who Are They, What They Do
Anil Ambani: Anil Ambani’s corporate story has swung between impressive achievements and major setbacks. His entry into leadership took shape in the mid-1980s, particularly after his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, suffered a stroke in 1986. Anil began overseeing Reliance’s financial operations, and after Dhirubhai’s passing in 2002, he and his older brother Mukesh Ambani together steered the sprawling Reliance empire.
Anil Ambani
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is an Indian billionaire, businessman, chairman, and managing director of Reliance Group. The Reliance Group was created in July 2006 following a demerger from Reliance Industries Limited.
Jai Anmol Ambani
Jai Anmol Ambani is the eldest son, heavily involved in the family business, serving as Executive Director at Reliance Capital. His focus revitalize at Reliance Infra and Reliance Capital, reducing debt, and boosting investor trust, often working alongside his brother.
Jai Anshul Ambani
Jai Anshul Ambani is the younger son, also contributing to the family's business recovery efforts, with board roles at Reliance Infra. His focus is on expanding enterprises and restoring confidence, known for a luxury lifestyle and car collection.
Khrisha Shah (Daughter-in-Law)
Khrisha Shah is an entrepreneur, social worker, married to Jai Anmol Ambani on February 2022. She co-founded Dysco (a social networking platform for collaboration), initiated #LOVEnotfear for mental health, and worked as a tech consultant.
Family Dynamics
Indian former actress and wife of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, often shares posts celebrating her children and daughter-in-law, highlighting their bond and shared values, as seen in anniversary posts. The family resides together at their Mumbai home, "Abode".
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.