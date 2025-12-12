Meet Delhi’s Top 7 Wealthiest Billionaires: Net Worth, Industry & Ranking
Delhi is home to some of India’s most influential business leaders whose fortunes span technology telecom consumer goods manufacturing and transportation sectors. These individuals and families have built global enterprises and shaped industries through decades of innovation expansion and leadership. From founding trailblazing technology firms to leading major telecom companies and building iconic consumer brands these top seven wealth creators headline the capital’s billionaire list offering inspiration and insight into modern business success.
Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar started and leads HCL Technologies. It is a big IT company near Delhi in Noida. He has about ₹310376 crore from tech work.
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Bharti Mittal runs Bharti Enterprises with Bharti Airtel. It is a top phone company in India. He has about ₹140000 crore from telecom.
Ravi Jaipuria
Ravi Jaipuria runs RJ Corp with Varun Beverages. It bottles Pepsi and runs KFC Pizza Hut in India. He has about ₹138000 crore from drinks and food.
Rajiv Singh
Rajiv Singh heads DLF Limited. It builds big homes and offices in Delhi. He has about ₹137000 crore from real estate.
Vikram Lal
Vikram Lal started Eicher Motors. It makes Royal Enfield bikes people love. He has about ₹73815 crore from bikes.
Pawan Munjal
Pawan Munjal leads Hero MotoCorp. It makes the most two wheelers in the world. He has about ₹29370 crore from bikes.
Kuldip Singh Dhingra
Kuldip Singh Dhingra runs Berger Paints India. It is a top paint company. He has about ₹28530 crore from paints.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.