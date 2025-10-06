Who Is Prateik Utekar? Meet Dhanashree Verma’s Rumoured New Friend From Jhalak Party
A viral after-party photo of Dhanashree Verma and choreographer Prateik Utekar led to intense social media speculation about their relationship, especially after Dhanashree and her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Prateik urged people not to assume things from a single image, both he and Dhanashree clarified that their bond is purely professional. Amidst this, rumors of Dhanashree and Chahal’s separation gained traction as they deleted photos together, though neither has publicly confirmed a divorce.
Viral After-party Photo Sparks Speculation
This cozy picture of Dhanashree and choreographer Prateik Utekar from a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after-party showed them clad in black and comfortably posing together.
Unfollowing One Another Adds Oil to the Fire
The buzz around the photo increased as it hit the internet shortly after Dhanashree and her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, unfollowed each other on Instagram, stirring gossip gutter about their relationship status.
Prateik Utekar's Setting-the-Record-Straight Against Rumors
Prateik asked online constructors of the narrative not to assume things from a lone photo in defense of the accusations made. According to him, the picture was taken without any improper context.
They Say No Affair
Dhanashree and Prateik not only deny any affair but say their relationship is purely professional and friendly. They said the whole blowing-out-of-proportion incident concerning that viral picture was a big joke.
Divorce Rumor Surrounding Dhanashree & Chahal
Reportedly, Dhanashree and Chahal have decided to live separately after deleting photos of each other, but none have yet officially confirmed any divorce, leading fans to speculate about their marriage.