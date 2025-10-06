Who Is Prateik Utekar? Meet Dhanashree Verma’s Rumoured New Friend From Jhalak Party

A viral after-party photo of Dhanashree Verma and choreographer Prateik Utekar led to intense social media speculation about their relationship, especially after Dhanashree and her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Prateik urged people not to assume things from a single image, both he and Dhanashree clarified that their bond is purely professional. Amidst this, rumors of Dhanashree and Chahal’s separation gained traction as they deleted photos together, though neither has publicly confirmed a divorce.