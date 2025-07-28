Meet Divya Deshmukh, 19-Year-Old Wins FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, In Photos

Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE Women’s World Cup in 2025. The chess tournament lasted 24 days in Batumi, Georgia. Divya is only 19 years old. She beat Koneru Humpy in the final. The match was very close and went to a tiebreak. Divya won in the end.

Both players in the final are from India. Koneru Humpy is the first Indian woman Grandmaster. Divya is much younger than her. The third place match was between two players from China, Tan Zhongyi and Lei Tingjie. Only two Indian women reached this level after Humpy. Now Divya is the third.