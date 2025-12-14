Meet Gabriella Demetriades: Dhurandhar Star Arjun Rampal’s Long-term Girlfriend- Age, Net Worth, Once Shared Screen With Nagarjuna, Tamannaah
Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal has officially confirmed his engagement to his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor shared the happy news during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, where he opened up about their relationship and marked a new chapter in their journey together.
Arjun Rampal Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Here’s a closer look at Gabriella Demetriades' age, net worth, career, movies, and personal life.
Who is Gabriella Demetriades?
Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur widely known for her relationship and recent engagement to Arjun Rampal.
Gabriella Demetriades: Early Life
Gabriella Demetriades, born and raised in South Africa, began modelling at the age of 16. She later went for further studies in fashion design and gradually built a career.
Gabriella Demetriades: Career
Alongside modelling, Gabriella Demetriades also launched her own clothing brand, Deme and also founded VRTT Vintage, marking her move into fashion entrepreneurship.
Gabriella Demetriades: Movies
Gabriella Demetriades continued modelling and made a brief acting appearance in films like Sonali Cable (2014) and the Telugu-Tamil movie Oopiri (2016).
Gabriella Demetriades With Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating each other since 2018 after meeting through mutual friends.
Gabriella Demetriades: Family
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share two sons, Arik, born in 2019, and Ariv, born in 2023.
Gabriella Demetriades: Net Worth
There are no public reports on Gabriella Demetriades' net worth.
Disclaimer
The information mentioned in this article is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Details related to age, net worth, and personal life are approximate and for informational purposes only. We do not claim absolute accuracy, and readers are advised to verify facts from official or reliable sources.