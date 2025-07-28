Meet Glamorous Women Behind IPL Teams- Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla & More
The Indian Premier League is more than just exciting cricket. We know everything about the on-fielders from Virat Kohli to Rishab Pant, but behind the curtain, a group of talented women have established important positions, contributing their distinctive combination of allure, business savvy, and enthusiasm to the league. Ranging from Bollywood actresses to shrewd corporate executives, these women play a vital role in shaping the IPL’s lively persona.
Preity Zinta- Punjab Kings
Preity Zinta, the lively Bollywood actress, has been a key presence for the Punjab Kings (previously known as Kings XI Punjab) since the inaugural season of the league. Her enthusiastic engagement, frequently observed as she passionately cheers for her team from the audience or takes an active role in player auctions, establishes her as one of the most familiar and lasting female figures in the IPL.
Juhi Chawla- Kolkata Knight Riders
The Kolkata Knight Riders are graced by the Bollywood allure of Juhi Chawla, a cherished actress who infuses a sense of cinematic magic into the franchise. As a co-owner since the team’s launch, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta, she consistently demonstrates her unwavering support, celebrating her team with vibrant enthusiasm. Her participation brings a distinctive mix of star appeal and business acumen to one of the IPL's most beloved franchises, making her a well-known and respected presence at games and auctions.
Kavya Maran- SunRisers Hyderabad
Kavya Maran has emerged as a well-known and respected personality as the CEO of SunRisers Hyderabad. Being the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of the Sun Group, she is integral to the team's strategic planning and operations. Her regular attendance at matches, along with her keen business sense, cheerful and vibrant enthusiasm, has established her as a beloved and impactful figure among IPL enthusiasts.
Gayatri Reddy- Deccan Chargers
Gayatri Reddy was the representative of the Deccan Chargers, the Hyderabad franchise that secured the IPL championship in 2009. As the child of T. Venkattram Reddy, who owned Deccan Chronicle, she was an elegant and prominent figure at team functions and games. Sunrisers Hyderabad are now owned by the SUN Group.
Rupa Gurunath- Chennai Super Kings
Rupa Gurunath plays an important role in the ownership hierarchy of the Chennai Super Kings as a Whole-time Director at India Cements Limited, the parent organization. Being the daughter of N. Srinivasan, a former president of both BCCI and ICC, she possesses a brilliant knowledge of cricket management and business operations. She often remain unnoticed but she plays an amendable role in maintaining the Chennai Super Kings as the most successful franchise in the IPL.
Hina Nagarajan- Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore is under the ownership of United Spirits Limited, a corporate firm, with Hina Nagarajan serving as the current CEO and Managing Director of United Spirits. Her leadership highlights the significant role of women in leading major corporations that possess IPL franchises. Her strategic oversight plays a key role in shaping the brand and operational strategy of RCB, illustrating women's leadership in the corporate side of the IPL.
Shilpa Shetty- Rajasthan Royals
Actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty infused considerable star power and glamour into the Rajasthan Royals during her time as a co-owner. Her prominent engagement, alongside her spouse Raj Kundra, contributed an additional dimension of celebrity allure to the original IPL champions. Although she is no longer actively part of the ownership, her connection has made a lasting impression on the league's early days. The Rajasthan Royals is now owned by Manoj Badale.
