Meet Glamorous Women Behind IPL Teams- Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla & More

Juhi Chawla- Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders are graced by the Bollywood allure of Juhi Chawla, a cherished actress who infuses a sense of cinematic magic into the franchise. As a co-owner since the team’s launch, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta, she consistently demonstrates her unwavering support, celebrating her team with vibrant enthusiasm. Her participation brings a distinctive mix of star appeal and business acumen to one of the IPL's most beloved franchises, making her a well-known and respected presence at games and auctions.