Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: Jemima Goldsmith, Reham Khan And Bushra Bibi In Rare Photos That Defined Former Star Cricketer’s Public Life
Imran Khan remains a major and sometimes contentious personality in the government of Pakistan. He became world-renowned first as a cricketer and then as a political leader with a huge impact.
His life can be divided into three different parts: a great career that resulted in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup; a later period of giving, which included building the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital; and, at last, his political career with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, ending with his appointment as the 22nd Prime Minister (2018–2022).
However, alongside his political career, his personal life has been subjected to very close and intense public scrutiny, especially because of his three famous marriages to Jemima Goldsmith, Reham Khan, and Bushra Bibi.
These unions, each different in their own backgrounds and lengths, have kept drawing the media’s attention. Moreover, they have sometimes overlapped with his political narrative, thus providing a full and continuous picture of a politician whose both public and private lives are very much in the spotlight.
Jemima Goldsmith (1995-2004)
She is a British screenwriter, journalist, and activist who married Imran Khan in 1995. The marriage lasted nine years, ending in 2004 due to the difficulty of adjusting to life in Pakistan, and they have two sons.
Reham Khan (2015-2015)
She is a British-Pakistani journalist, author, and film producer who married Imran Khan in a brief ceremony in 2015. Their marriage was the shortest, lasting only about ten months before they divorced in the same year.
Bushra Bibi
She is a spiritual guide and faith healer from Pakistan whom Imran Khan married in 2018. She became the First Lady of Pakistan when he became Prime Minister, and they have been involved in legal controversies together.
Sons: Sulaiman Isa & Kasim
The two children from his first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith; they live with their mother in the United Kingdom. Imran Khan regularly visits them, and they are also known to visit him in Pakistan.
Sufism and Spirituality
His third marriage to Bushra Bibi highlights his deep interest and immersion in Sufi mysticism and spiritual guidance. He has publicly stated that his wife's connection to Sufism and her spiritual elevation were key aspects of their relationship.
"Playboy" Past
Before his first marriage, Imran Khan was well-known in the London social scene and was dubbed a "playboy" by the media. He had numerous relationships and was one of the most eligible bachelors of his time.