Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: Jemima Goldsmith, Reham Khan And Bushra Bibi In Rare Photos That Defined Former Star Cricketer’s Public Life

Imran Khan remains a major and sometimes contentious personality in the government of Pakistan. He became world-renowned first as a cricketer and then as a political leader with a huge impact.

His life can be divided into three different parts: a great career that resulted in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup; a later period of giving, which included building the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital; and, at last, his political career with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, ending with his appointment as the 22nd Prime Minister (2018–2022).

However, alongside his political career, his personal life has been subjected to very close and intense public scrutiny, especially because of his three famous marriages to Jemima Goldsmith, Reham Khan, and Bushra Bibi.

These unions, each different in their own backgrounds and lengths, have kept drawing the media’s attention. Moreover, they have sometimes overlapped with his political narrative, thus providing a full and continuous picture of a politician whose both public and private lives are very much in the spotlight.