Meet India’s Largest Airport Spread Across 5500 Acres, And No It’s Not Delhi’s IGI
India’s largest airports by area in 2025: India’s aviation industry has grown rapidly, becoming the world’s third-largest domestic air travel market in 2025. Indian airports are showcasing development with faster check-ins, new terminals, large infrastructure, and heightened security. India has one of the busiest airports in the world, i.e, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi.
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is one of the busiest and renowned airports in the world which is consistently securing the best airport in India and South Asia title over the years.
IGI Not a Largest Airport
But Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is not the largest airport in India, shocking right? IGI comes in second position when we talk about India’s Largest airport by area, spanning 5,106 acres.
India's Largest Airport by Area
This airport is one of the largest airport in India which offers world class infrastructure, modern terminals, and seamless connectivity to major cities across the world.
Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport
India’s largest airport by area is Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, spreading across 5,500 acres. RGIA features one of Asia’s longest runways of 4,260 meters.
Third Largest Airport of India
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is third largest airport in India by area. The airport features an impressive 4,008 acres which can handle around 37.58 lakh of passengers.
Fourth Largest Airport of India
Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa is the fourth largest airport in India by the area. The airport handles 3,72,886 passenger which is spread across 2,132 acres.
