  Meet India's Largest Airport Spread Across 5500 Acres, And No It's Not Delhi's IGI

Meet India’s Largest Airport Spread Across 5500 Acres, And No It’s Not Delhi’s IGI

India’s largest airports by area in 2025: India’s aviation industry has grown rapidly, becoming the world’s third-largest domestic air travel market in 2025. Indian airports are showcasing development with faster check-ins, new terminals, large infrastructure, and heightened security. India has one of the busiest airports in the world, i.e, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi.

By: Last Updated: October 8, 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Indira Gandhi International Airport
1/7

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is one of the busiest and renowned airports in the world which is consistently securing the best airport in India and South Asia title over the years.

IGI Not a Largest Airport
2/7

IGI Not a Largest Airport

But Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is not the largest airport in India, shocking right? IGI comes in second position when we talk about India’s Largest airport by area, spanning 5,106 acres.

India's Largest Airport by Area
3/7

India's Largest Airport by Area

This airport is one of the largest airport in India which offers world class infrastructure, modern terminals, and seamless connectivity to major cities across the world.

Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport
4/7

Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport

India’s largest airport by area is Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, spreading across 5,500 acres. RGIA features one of Asia’s longest runways of 4,260 meters.

Third Largest Airport of India
5/7

Third Largest Airport of India

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is third largest airport in India by area. The airport features an impressive 4,008 acres which can handle around 37.58 lakh of passengers.

Fourth Largest Airport of India
6/7

Fourth Largest Airport of India

Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa is the fourth largest airport in India by the area. The airport handles 3,72,886 passenger which is spread across 2,132 acres.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The passenger and flight traffic figures mentioned are sourced from official reports and public records. While we strive for accuracy, the numbers may vary due to updates or revisions by the respective airport authorities. We do not take responsibility for any discrepancies or decisions made based on this data.

