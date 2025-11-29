LIVE TV
  Meet Jodie Haydon: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Becomes First Australian PM to Marry While in Office

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tied the knot with his longtime partner Jodie Haydon on November 29, Saturday, marking history as the first sitting leader in the nation to marry while in office. The 62-year-old PM and the 46-year-old financial services professional exchange views in an intimate ceremony held in the garden of his official residence, The Lodge in Canberra. 

Who is Jodie Haydon?
Who is Jodie Haydon?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s wife, Jodie Haydon, is a financial services professional, a women’s advocate. She became the first Prime Minister’s partner to be married while in office.

Jodie Haydon: Early Life
Jodie Haydon: Early Life

Jodie Haydon was born in Bankstown, Sydney, in 1979. She is the daughter and granddaughter of school teachers. The 45-year-old attended Kincumber High School, dropped out of university to pursue her career in the superannuation industry.

Anthony Albanese & Jodie Haydon Dating Phase
Anthony Albanese & Jodie Haydon Dating Phase

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon met at a business event in Melbourne in March 202 abd bonded over their shared love for the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league team. They started dating following Albanese’s separation from his previous wife, Carme Tebbutt, in 2019.

Anthony Albanese's First Marriage
Anthony Albanese's First Marriage

Anthony Albanese was previously married for nearly two decades to former NSW Deputy Premier Carmel Tebbutt. The two share their son, Nathan.

