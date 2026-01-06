Meet Karina Kubiliute: Is Kartik Aryan’s Alleged 18-Year-Old Girlfriend An Indian?
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often finds himself in the spotlight not just for his films but also for his personal life. Recently, social media and entertainment portals have been buzzing with rumours linking the actor to Karina Kubiliute, who is being described online as his alleged 18-year-old girlfriend. This speculation has sparked widespread curiosity, especially around one key question — is Karina Kubiliute Indian?
Who Is Karina Kubiliute?
Karina Kubiliute is reportedly a model and social media personality whose name began trending after her alleged association with Kartik Aaryan surfaced online. According to circulating reports, she is not Indian by nationality and is believed to be of European origin, possibly from Lithuania. However, there is no official confirmation from either Kartik Aaryan or Karina Kubiliute regarding her background or identity.
Is Karina Kubiliute Indian?
Karina Kubiliute is not Indian. Her name and appearance have led netizens to believe she belongs to a foreign nationality though verified details about her citizenship remain unclear.
Online Speculation
Reddit users reportedly analysed both photo sets and pointed out matching details such as identical beach loungers, similar towel designs, and the same ocean backdrop, leading them to speculate that the actor and the young woman were holidaying together.
Social Media Activity & Unfollow Drama
The latest buzz also includes reports that Kartik Aaryan reportedly unfollowed Karina on Instagram amid the dating rumours, a move that intensified online chatter and discussion around their alleged association. This social media activity has become one of the key talking point about them.
Kartik Aaryan–Girlfriend Age Gap
Kartik Aaryan is 35 years old and has been allegedly linked to Karina Kubiliute who is rumoured to be 18 which would mean an approximate age gap of 17 years. Neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karina Kubiliute has confirmed any details and leaving the rumours unverified and purely speculative at this time.
Disclaimer
This information is based on media reports, online speculation and publicly available information. Neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karina Kubiliute has officially confirmed the details mentioned above. Readers are advised to treat this content as informational and not as verified fact.