Meet Kartikeya Sharma: Politician, Media Tycoon & Visionary Behind the Council for Future Affairs

Kartikeya Sharma is currently serving as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament from Haryana. He recently proposed a private member’s resolution in the Upper House and calls for the establishment of a Council for Future Affairs (CFA). MP Kartikeya Sharma often praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to make India a leader in shaping the future global order. 

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Kartikeya Sharma Early Life

Born to politician Venod Sharma and Shakti Rani Sharma, Kartikeya Sharma shared political genes in his blood. He is married to author and professor Aishwarya Sharma, daughter of former speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Sharma.

Big Political Debut

Kartikeya Sharma made a grand entry in politics with a roaring win from the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) seat, defeating the Congress leader Ajay Maken in a highly contested election.

Kartikeya Sharma at IPU

Kartikeya Sharma was part of a parliamentary delegation that attended the 145th assembly of the Interparliamentary Union (IPU) under the leadership of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Kartikeya Sharma’s Media Empire

Kartikeya Sharma founded ITV Media and launched a series of regional TV channels under India News. By 2015, he managed five regional channels that covered Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Later on, Kartikeya Sharma discovered English-language news channel NewsX through ITV Media.

The Sunday Guardian

Kartikeya Sharma entered the print media with the acquisition of The Sunday Guardian, an English-language Sunday newspaper, and Aaj Samaj, a Hindi-language daily newspaper. He has also been involved with News Wire Services, an Indian TV news wire service.

Kartikeya Sharma's Business Excellence Recognized

His excellence in the business world and his contribution to making a change received acknowledgment through the Champions of Change Award 2022. He also won the award for the Best CEO of the Year at the 2016 eNBA Awards. He was honoured with the Person Of The Year Award by Businessworld in 2022.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational and editorial purposes only. All facts are based on publicly available sources and official statements.

