Meet KKR’s 5 Players Who Can Lead Kolkata Knight Riders This IPL 2026 Season- Is Rinku Singh or Ajinkya Rahane in the List?
With IPL 2026 approaching, Kolkata Knight Riders face one big question: who will take over the captaincy this season? Several names are already in discussion, and while Rinku Singh and Ajinkya Rahane remain strong contenders, they’re not the only ones in the race. From experienced leaders to fresh young minds ready to step up, KKR has multiple options capable of guiding the team forward, both tactically and emotionally.
Kolkata Knight Riders Captain
Kolkata Knight Riders now stand at a decisive moment, selecting their new captain for the upcoming IPL 2026. The team boasts a powerful mix of seasoned players, rising Indian talent and global match-winners, making the captaincy race even more intriguing. Here are the top five contenders who could lead KKR in IPL 226.
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane brings years of experience and composure to the field, especially in tense moments. a dependable run-getter with proven leadership in domestic cricket. His extensive Test background equips him to handle high-stakes situations in the IPL, making him a strong and trustworthy captaincy option. He was the captain in IPL 2025.
Ajinkya Rahane IPL Score
Ajinkya Rahane has had an impressive IPL run, scoring 5,032 runs from 198 matches with an average of around 30.50, including 2 centuries and 33 half-centuries, with a highest score of 105*. He has also hit 514 fours and 123 sixes, reflecting his technical strength and boundary-finding ability.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh has quickly become one of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ most promising young players. His fearless finishing ability and calmness in tense situations have made him a dependable performer in the IPL’s toughest moments. With a strong connection to KKR’s team culture and a knack for lifting the squad when it matters most, he brings both energy and confidence to the side.
Rinku Singh IPL Score
Rinku Singh has played 59 IPL matches, scoring 1,099 runs at an average of around 30.53, including 4 half-centuries and a highest score of 67*. Across his career, he has struck 87 fours and 56 sixes, reflecting his clean-hitting ability and finishing strength for KKR.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy has been named captain of Tamil Nadu for the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking his first major assignment as skipper in a professional tournament. KKR can test Varun Chakravarthy’s leadership by handing him the captaincy.
Varun Chakravarthy IPL Score
Varun Chakravarthy has featured in 84 IPL matches, taking 100 wickets at an impressive average of 23.85, with his best figures being 5/20. While his contribution with the bat is minimal, scoring just 26 runs, his value lies in his consistency and wicket-keeping taking ability as a frontline spinner.
Steve Smith
The former Australian skipper carries a wealth of international captaincy experience, making him a valuable leadership option for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Stever Smith is praised for his sharp cricketing intellect, composed attitude, and ability to stay in control during high-pressure games, traits that could help the team navigate difficult match situations and big opponents. If he enters the auction and KKR manages to secure him with their available purse, he could become a strong contender for the captaincy.
Steve Smith IPL Score
Steve Smith has played 103 IPL matches and scored 2,485 runs at an average of 34.51, including 1 century and 11 half-centuries. His highest score in the league is 101, and he has hit 225 fours and 60 sixes over his IPL career.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine is a long-standing KKR icon and one of the most impactful all-rounders in T20 cricket. His ability to contribute equally with bat and ball, along with years of experience across various global leagues, gives him a strong leadership advantage.
Sunil Narine IPL Score
Sunil Narine has played 189 IPL matches, scoring 1,980 runs with a top score of 109 and also taken 192 wickets at an average of 25.64 and an economy rate of around 6.80.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
KKR Retained Players (IPL 2026)
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Released Players
Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Venkatesh Iyer, and Mayank Markande (traded to Mumbai Indians).