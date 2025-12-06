Meet KKR’s 5 Players Who Can Lead Kolkata Knight Riders This IPL 2026 Season- Is Rinku Singh or Ajinkya Rahane in the List?

Steve Smith

The former Australian skipper carries a wealth of international captaincy experience, making him a valuable leadership option for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Stever Smith is praised for his sharp cricketing intellect, composed attitude, and ability to stay in control during high-pressure games, traits that could help the team navigate difficult match situations and big opponents. If he enters the auction and KKR manages to secure him with their available purse, he could become a strong contender for the captaincy.