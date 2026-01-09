Meet Leeza Mangaldas: India’s Leading Sex Educator Redefining Pleasure, Consent and Intimacy- Know All About Her Brand ‘Leezu’s’
Leeza Mangaldas has emerged as one of India’s most influential voices in sex education, boldly challenging taboos around pleasure, consent, and intimacy. A sexual wellness advocate, author, podcaster, and content creator with millions of followers, she has built a platform that encourages honest, shame-free conversations around sexuality, topics often considered uncomfortable or off-limits in India.
Who is Leeza Mangaldas?
Leeza Mangaldas is a well-known Indian sex educator, author, and digital creator who has played a key role in opening up conversations around sexuality, pleasure, and sexual wellness. As of 2026, she ranks among the most widely followed educators globally in this space.
Leeza Mangaldas Brand Leezu’s
Leeza Mangaldas is the founder of Leezu’s, an award-wining sexual wellness brand that offers products and educational resources.
Leeza Mangaldas Book
In 2022, Leeza Mangaldas authored The Sex Book: A Joyful Journey of Self-Discovery, a work designed to address the gaps left by conventional sex education and encourage a more informed, open approach to understanding sexuality.
Leeza Mangaldas Podcast
Leeza Mangaldas hosts the Spotify exclusive podcast “The Sex Podcast” in Hindi and the “Love Matters” Podcast, which features discussions on relationships and mental health.
Disclaimer
This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only. It discusses topics related to sexual wellness, intimacy, and consent in a respectful and non-graphic manner.