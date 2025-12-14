Meet Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Who Stole the Football Legend’s Heart

Antonela Roccuzzo is not only Lionel Messi’s wife, she is his lifelong partner, confidante, and first love. Their relationship started in Rosario long before they became globally famous and their love story, which is one of the most admired in sports, went on quietly to be rooted in loyalty, family, and shared history. Lionel Messi was 5 years old when he first saw Antonela Roccuzzo.