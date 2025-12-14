Meet Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Who Stole the Football Legend’s Heart
Antonela Roccuzzo is not only Lionel Messi’s wife, she is his lifelong partner, confidante, and first love. Their relationship started in Rosario long before they became globally famous and their love story, which is one of the most admired in sports, went on quietly to be rooted in loyalty, family, and shared history. Lionel Messi was 5 years old when he first saw Antonela Roccuzzo.
How Did It All Begin?
Antonela and Messi grew up in the same neighbourhood in Rosario, Argentina.
Lionel Messi's Rising Fame
Their relationship began long before Messi’s rise to global superstardom.
Antonela, Messi's Biggest Fan
Antonela has remained a constant source of support throughout Messi’s career.
When Did They Get Married?
The couple married in 2017 in a star studded ceremony dubbed the 'wedding of the century'.
How Many Kids Does Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo Have?
Together, they have three sons and prioritise a close knit family life despite fame.