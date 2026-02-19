Meet Mahieka Sharma: Turning Up the Heat on Her Birthday With Hot and Sexy Style – In Pics
Happy Birthday Mahieka Sharma: The model-actor is making headlines as she celebrates her special day while dating buzz with Hardik Pandya keeps her trending. From her journey in fashion and yoga advocacy to their public appearances during the T20 World Cup, her growing popularity reflects the powerful mix of sport, celebrity culture and social media influence.
who is mahieka sharma?
Mahieka Sharma, model-actor and wellness advocate, is trending as she celebrates her birthday amid heightened interest in her relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.
Mahieka's Animal Print
Mahieka Sharma is seen wearing a vibrant, animal-print bikini that has gained significant attention on social media. This "sizzling" beach look features a multi-colored triangle bikini top and matching tie-side bottoms, which contrast a bold leopard print with bright turquoise and coral patterns.
Mahieka's Orange Aesthetic
Mahieka Sharma is seen in a vibrant tangerine orange bikini from the sustainable swimwear brand OOKIOH. Mahieka paired the set with layered gold necklaces and a sleek hair bun, emphasizing her "clean-girl" aesthetic.
Mahieka's Crochet Look
Mahieka Sharma is wearing a white crochet bikini set. This outfit features a classic triangle top with a textured, open-knit crochet pattern and matching high-cut, side-tie bottoms.
Mahieka's Sunset Ombre
Mahieka Sharma is wearing a vibrant pink and orange ombre bikini. This "sizzling" beach look, which has trended across social media, features a bandeau-style top with a central gold ring detail and matching high-cut bottoms.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images and credits belong to their respective owners.