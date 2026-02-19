Meet Mahieka Sharma: Turning Up the Heat on Her Birthday With Hot and Sexy Style – In Pics

Happy Birthday Mahieka Sharma: The model-actor is making headlines as she celebrates her special day while dating buzz with Hardik Pandya keeps her trending. From her journey in fashion and yoga advocacy to their public appearances during the T20 World Cup, her growing popularity reflects the powerful mix of sport, celebrity culture and social media influence.