Meet Manika Vishwakarma: The Indian Beauty Set to Represent India at Miss Universe 2025

The 22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the Miss Universe 2025. The 74th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Theilvig from Denmark, will crown her successor. Manika will compete against contestants from around the world at the prestigious event in Thailand. Let’s meet India’s Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma.