Meet Manika Vishwakarma: The Indian Beauty Set to Represent India at Miss Universe 2025
The 22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the Miss Universe 2025. The 74th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Theilvig from Denmark, will crown her successor. Manika will compete against contestants from around the world at the prestigious event in Thailand. Let’s meet India’s Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma.
Who is Manika Vishwakarma?
Manika Vishwakarma is from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and currently lives in Delhi. The 22-year-old is completing her final year of studies in Political Science and Economics at Delhi University.
Manika Vishwakarma Won Miss Universe India 2025
Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe India 2025 crown on August 18 in Jaipur. Her victory has not only captured national attention but also set the stage for her to represent India at the global Miss Universe pageant later this year.
Manika Vishwakarma Won Miss Universe Rajasthan
Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe Rajasthan title, marking the beginning of her remarkable journey in the world of pageantry.
Manika Vishwakarma Hobbies
Manika Vishwakarma is a trained classical dancer and painter. She is also one of the recognised by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the JJ School of Art.
Manika Vishwakarma Raises Awareness on ADHD
Manika Vishwakarma is the founder of Neuronova, an initiative dedicated to spreading awareness about neurodivergence and conditions like ADHD.
India’s Miss Universe Winners
India has a rich legacy at the Miss Universe pageant, with several iconic beauties, including Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021, bringing home the coveted crown over the years.