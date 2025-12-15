Meet Nitin Nabin: Bihar Minister to Replace JP Nadda as BJP National Working President
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s parliamentary board on December 15 appointed Nitin Nabin the national working president of the party, succeeding JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Bihar Minister by calling him a young and industrious leader.” The 45-year-old position as a key figure in the party’s national strategy ahead of future elections.
Who is Nitin Nabin?
Nitin Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, is a PWD minister in Bihar. He is a five-term MLA and senior leader from Patna’s Bankipur constituency.
Nitin Nabin: Political Career
Nitin Nabin began his political career in student politics with the ABVP, before steadily strengthening the BJP’s organisational presence in Patna. He later stepped into electoral politics in the late 2000s and secured his first Assembly victory in the 2010 elections.
Nitin Nabin: Early Life
Nitin Nabin, born on May 23, 1980, is the son of the late BJP leader Nabin Kishore Sinha. He is known for his extensive organisational experience within the party, including service as the National General Secretary and State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
Nitin Nabin: Criminal Cases
Nitin Nabin has several pending criminal cases against him, primarily related to political protests and public order issues, though none are described as serious in nature.
Nitin Nabin: Net Worth
As of Nitin Nabin's affidavit filed for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, his total net worth, including assets, is approximately Rs 31. Crore (around 3.1 million USD).
Disclaimer
The following information on Nitin Nabin’s political career, age, net worth, criminal cases, and personal life is compiled from publicly available sources such as election affidavits, official records, and media reports. Details related to assets, liabilities, and legal cases are subject to change and should be read in context, as they do not imply guilt or wrongdoing.