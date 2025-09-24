LIVE TV
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
  • Meet OG Actress Priyanka Mohan: Who Shared Screen With Pawan Kalyan & Nani

Meet OG Actress Priyanka Mohan: Who Shared Screen With Pawan Kalyan & Nani

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is making rounds on the internet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on 25 September 2025. OG features an epic starcast, including Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The movie is not only making headlines due to its expensive ticket cost of Rs 1000 but also because of its leading lady, Priyanka Mohan. Let’s take a dive into her personal life, career, and movies. 

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan Personal Life
1/6

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan Personal Life

Pawan Kalyan actress Priyanka Mohan was born on 20 November 1995. She completed her schooling from Alvas PU College, and further she studied Biological Engineering from PES University.

OG Pawan Kalyan Actress Priyanka Mohan Career
2/6

OG Pawan Kalyan Actress Priyanka Mohan Career

Pawan Kalyan's Actress made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella and later she appeared in the Telugu movie Gang Leader.

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan Movies
3/6

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan Movies

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan features in various movies, including Gang Leader, Doctor, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

OG Pawan Kalyan Actress Priyanka Mohan Screen Sharing
4/6

OG Pawan Kalyan Actress Priyanka Mohan Screen Sharing

OG Actress Priyanka Mohan is a rising star of the Telugu film industry, she shared screen with Nani and Pawan Kalyan.

Priyanka Mohan Latest Movie
5/6

Priyanka Mohan Latest Movie

Priyanka Mohan plays a lead role in her recent movie OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, directed by Sujeeth. The OG release date is 25 September 2025.

OG Review
6/6

OG Review

OG is receiving a great reception on social media, calling it a power-packed, bloody mass thriller of 2025. People are calling it a solid combo.

