Meet OG Actress Priyanka Mohan: Who Shared Screen With Pawan Kalyan & Nani

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is making rounds on the internet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on 25 September 2025. OG features an epic starcast, including Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The movie is not only making headlines due to its expensive ticket cost of Rs 1000 but also because of its leading lady, Priyanka Mohan. Let’s take a dive into her personal life, career, and movies.