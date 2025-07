Meet Painting Pup: This Labrador Not Only Barks But Also Paints To Raise Funds For Stray Dogs

Salvador Dali, a talented Labrador, creates abstract artworks using paint and brushes. Rescued by a Hyderabad couple, her art has earned Rs 35,000 for animal rescue and treatment. Dali lives a happy life, enjoying swimming, fruit, and playtime with her sibling.