Meet Pankaj Chaudhary New UP BJP President: From Net Worth to Political Career 6 Things to Know About OBC Leader
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal formally announcing his election. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Brajesh Pathak were present during the ceremony.
Let’s meet Pankaj Chaudhary newly appointed UP BJP chief.
Who is Pankaj Chaudhary?
Pankaj Chaudhary is a prominent Indian politician serving as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. He is a seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Pankaj Chaudhary: Early Background
Pankaj Chaudhary, 61, belongs to the influential Kurmi community, one of the dominant Other Backward Class (OBC) groups in the state. He is a graduate of Gorakhpur University.
Pankaj Chaudhary: Political Career
Pankaj Chaudhary, began his political journey by winning the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation election in 1989 and later became deputy mayor. He is considered close to top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
When Modi Walked to Pankaj Chaudhary’s Home
During the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press in Gorakhpur on July 7, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly visited Pankaj Chaudhary’s home. However, the lane leading to Chaudhary’s residence in Harivansh Gali near Gjantaghar is quite narrow. So the Prime Minister’s convoy halted about 200 metres away, then PM Modi, accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, walked to Chaudhary’s house.
Pankaj Chaudhary: Net Worth
Pankaj Chaudhary’s total net worth is reported to be over Rs 41 crore, based on his election affidavit filed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Pankaj Chaudhary: New UP BJP President
Pankaj Chaudhary is set to succeed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a senior Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, who was appointed as state BJP President in August 2022 amid farmers’ protests.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements. Details related to appointments, events, and individuals are subject to change, and the article does not intend to endorse or criticise any political party or leader.