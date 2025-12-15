Meet Pankaj Chaudhary New UP BJP President: From Net Worth to Political Career 6 Things to Know About OBC Leader

When Modi Walked to Pankaj Chaudhary’s Home

During the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press in Gorakhpur on July 7, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly visited Pankaj Chaudhary’s home. However, the lane leading to Chaudhary’s residence in Harivansh Gali near Gjantaghar is quite narrow. So the Prime Minister’s convoy halted about 200 metres away, then PM Modi, accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, walked to Chaudhary’s house.