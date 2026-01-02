Meet Rama Duwaji: The Gen Z First Lady And Zohran Mamdani’s Partner Who Is Owning The Chic Fashion Narrative

Rama Duwaji, the first lady of New York City, caught the eye with her artistic fashion during her husband Zohran Mamdani’s oath ceremony. The Syrian American artist matched the elegant but striking elements like impeccably tailored overcoats, colorful accessories, and chic shoes that reflected her artistic sensibility and contemporary fashion. Her distinctive appearance speaks of a new trend in political dressing still. Zohran’s oath taking ceremony in Subway with Rama’s looks, served the Gen Z with new ideas of what to wear for winter event.