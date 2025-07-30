Meet RJ Mahvash: From Radio Jockey To Social Media Sensation and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rumoured Girlfriend
RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the spotlight lately because of rumours about them being in a relationship. Things heated up even more after Mahvash posted something on Instagram about “cheating,” which got people talking.
Recently, Chahal turned 35 on July 23 and had what he called the “craziest” birthday in London. It was full of surprises, and what really caught attention was Mahvash being there with him. A group of dancers performed, and she hugged Chahal during the celebration, making the moment extra special. While many fans wished him online, some also wondered who planned the whole surprise.
RJ Mahvash Became Famous for Funny Videos
RJ Mahvash started getting noticed on social media when she began posting funny and bold prank videos. She became India’s first female prankster, which is something new and rare in the country. Her videos often show things that happen in real life, and people find them easy to relate to. She doesn’t act fake — she talks in a real way that makes people feel connected.
Mahvash's Start Was in Radio
Mahvash didn’t begin on social media. She studied media at A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre, which is a known college for this field. After that, she worked as a radio jockey. People liked her voice and how she talked on air. Her shows were fun, and listeners felt like they were talking to a friend. That’s how she slowly built a name for herself.
Mahvash Turned Down TV and Film Offers
Even though she was offered big chances like being on Bigg Boss 14, working in Bollywood movies, and joining Netflix shows, Mahvash turned them all down. She said she wanted to keep doing what she loves — radio and social media. She didn’t run after fame or money. She followed her heart instead.
Mahvash Uses Her Voice to Talk About Real Things
Besides making people laugh, Mahvash also talks about serious topics. She often makes videos that talk about women’s problems and social issues that many people don’t talk about openly. She wants women to feel confident and speak up. That’s why many of her fans respect her for more than just being funny.
Mahvash Cleared the Air on Chahal Rumours
After people started saying she and Chahal were in a relationship, Mahvash spoke up. She said those talks were “baseless” and asked everyone to stop making guesses. She also said people should stop assuming things and respect others’ privacy. Chahal also shared that these rumours caused pain to his family, especially at a time when things were already not easy.