Meet RJ Mahvash: From Radio Jockey To Social Media Sensation and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rumoured Girlfriend

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the spotlight lately because of rumours about them being in a relationship. Things heated up even more after Mahvash posted something on Instagram about “cheating,” which got people talking.

Recently, Chahal turned 35 on July 23 and had what he called the “craziest” birthday in London. It was full of surprises, and what really caught attention was Mahvash being there with him. A group of dancers performed, and she hugged Chahal during the celebration, making the moment extra special. While many fans wished him online, some also wondered who planned the whole surprise.