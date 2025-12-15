Legendary Hollywood film-maker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have been found dead in their Los Angeles home. Aurthories are probing the case as suspected homicide after police and fire cews responded to the couple’s residence on Sunday afternoon in an upscale Los Angeles neighbour. Rob Reiner, whose net worth is estimated at around $200 million, is not only known for his iconic films but also for hsi close-knit family.